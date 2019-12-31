  1. Politics
31 December 2019 - 08:42

Amir-Abdollahian:

US airstrikes on anti-terrorism bases in Iraq clear sign of supporting ISIL

US airstrikes on anti-terrorism bases in Iraq clear sign of supporting ISIL

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described the US Sunday airstrikes on anti-terrorism bases in Iraq as a 'clear sign of supporting ISIL'.

"At the climax of the ISIL crisis in Iraq, the US was informed of precise documents revealing its generals' connections with ISIL heads in Mosul and it did not have a convincing response for it," he wrote in a tweet on Monday.

"The US violates Iraq's sovereignty and independence and bombards an active Iraqi anti-terrorism site. The result is the same: clear support for ISIL," he added.

The US forces launched airstrikes against some bases of Iraqi Mobilization Units on Sunday, claiming the act was in response to alleged attacks against US forces in Iraq. According to PMU, the attacks have left at least 25 individuals martyred and another 51 injured.

MNA/

News Code 153908

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News