US airstrikes on anti-terrorism bases in Iraq clear sign of supporting ISIL

"At the climax of the ISIL crisis in Iraq, the US was informed of precise documents revealing its generals' connections with ISIL heads in Mosul and it did not have a convincing response for it," he wrote in a tweet on Monday.

"The US violates Iraq's sovereignty and independence and bombards an active Iraqi anti-terrorism site. The result is the same: clear support for ISIL," he added.

The US forces launched airstrikes against some bases of Iraqi Mobilization Units on Sunday, claiming the act was in response to alleged attacks against US forces in Iraq. According to PMU, the attacks have left at least 25 individuals martyred and another 51 injured.

MNA/