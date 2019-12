US forces launched deadly airstrikes against Kata'ib Hezbollah bases, which is part of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), on Sunday night, claiming that the attacks have been in response to alleged attacks targeting US and coalition forces.

According to PMU, the attacks have left at least 25 individuals martyred and another 51 injured.

In this regard, Adel Abdul Mahdi has announced 3 days of public mourning in the country.

