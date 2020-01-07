Your home less stable than spider web, Sadr tells Trump

"O son of brothel, casino and night clubs, your voice and tweets are more strident than sound of donkey," he wrote in one of his tweets in an address to Donald Trump.

"You threaten a nation to famine? Do you think that money of Hejaz (states of Persian Gulf), treachers and arsenal will help you? If you succumb we are students of peace and if you fight we are students of war. Your home is less stable than spider web and your weapon is weaker than mosquito bites. Your voice and tweets are more strident than sound of donkey." he wrote.

He added, "remember that a fly killed tyrant and birds destroyed Abraha. Did you forget Vietnam? Or are you anxious for a new swamp? Swear to God, you’ll find unprecedented soldiers and a corps, whose start is in Basra and its end is in Duhok. Today your goals are revealed."

He further noted, "the person who claimed to be fan of freedom, is now looking to fight people. The person who was looking for people’s attention yesterday, is now defeated and will leave humiliated. O Trump if you disrespect the sacred country, I will be your rival. But if you want my advice, don’t be like your precedents, otherwise you’ll regret. We want peace if you want peace and we want war if you want war, you have tested us."

IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on Fri. following the US airstrike at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

MNA/PR