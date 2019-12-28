Iran-Russia-China trilateral naval drill not to end in coalition

Making the remarks in a news conference hold to elaborate the held Iran-Russia-China trilateral joint naval exercise, the Iranian Admiral warned that any surveillance flotilla or drone gathering information in the zone of the naval exercise will be targeted and hit.

He said that this joint drill is not an introduction to forming a coalition among the participatory countries, although Americans tried to establish a coalition via showing the region an insecure one.

“The message of this joint drill is that the Strait of Hormuz is secure and there is no need for forming any coalitions,” he underscored.

Sayyari said that the joint drill has been done in one of the most strategic locations in the world, i.e. north of Indian Ocean, adding that “Iran has made lots of efforts to provide security of the region and is hosting China and Russia in this joint drill on the way to boost its maritime power.”

Referring to Iran’s capability in ensuring the security of shipping lines and combating pirates in the region, the Admiral said, “by the present day, Iran has escorted more than 5,000 merchant ships and save above 30 countries from pirates,, among which was the Chinese ship.”

“Today, Iran’s confrontation with pirates is a proof for its maritime capabilities,” he underlined.

Iran, Russia, and China commenced their four-day joint naval drills, dubbed Marine Security Belt, in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman on Friday.

