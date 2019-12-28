Iranian, Russian, Chinese flotillas fire at maritime targets during drills

On the second day of the drill, the flotillas left Iran’s Chabahar port for northern parts of the Indian Ocean and the Oman Sea, where they started the first phase of the drill.

The flotillas of the participating countries first fired at pre-determined targets by 20-mm caliber weapons.

They practiced PHOTOEX afterwards.

All the operations were carried out under the supervision of Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.

The joint maritime maneuvers, involving the Russian, Chinese and Iranian Navies, entered their second day in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman on Saturday.

The naval drills, the first of their kind between the three countries, were launched on Friday with the aim of promoting the security of international trade in the strategic regions, as well as sharing experience among participants against piracy and marine terrorism.

The joint maneuvers with China and Russia can be considered as one of the greatest achievements of Iran's defense diplomacy, sending messages to the West amid US efforts to woo countries into a maritime coalition for patrols in the Persian Gulf.

