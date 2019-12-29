Joint naval drill between Iran, China, Russia to go ahead

The joint naval drill between the Islamic Republic of Iran, the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation is just the beginning of a trilateral cooperation between Iran, China and Russia and will be continued.

He made the remarks in an interview with FNA on Sun. and added, “Iran enjoys high capabilities and potentials to stage joint military war games with various countries in the world in the field of restoration of peace and security in the region.”

“Some countries are seeking to damage interests of other countries but we [Iran] do not think so, rather, we are seeking to spread peace and security where interests of all countries exist there and other countries should know that Iran enjoys high potential to establish peace and security,” Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stressed.

