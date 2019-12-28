  1. Politics
Not everything happens in, or by the West: Iran FM spox

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi underlined the significance of the ongoing joint naval exercise by Iran, Russia and China, saying, “not everything happens in, or by the West”.

Iran, Russia, and China commenced their joint naval drills, dubbed Marine Security Belt, in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman on Friday.

Later in the day, Mousavi published a photo of the logo of the naval exercise on his Twitter account, writing, “As [Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad] @JZarif stated once, the fact is that in the current transitional era, not everything happens in, or by the West.”

“We are truly living in a #Post_Western_world in which all global players have their share in its reality,” the spokesman added.

