China says joint drill with Iran, Russia aimed at securing peace in region

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang on Friday responding to a question from reporters, said, "Such drills are aimed at securing peace in the region."

He was referring to a trilateral military drill by Iran, China and Russia which commenced today in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia and China started their joint military maneuver Iran's Navy's Deputy Operations Officer announced the deployment of large naval maneuvers of the three countries Iran, Russia, and China in the northern Indian Ocean.

The drill, under the code name 'Marine Security Belt', is aimed at promoting the security of international trade in the strategic region, as well as sharing experiences in maritime rescue operations.

The joint drill, which is the first of such cooperation with Iran since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, comes amid US efforts to woo countries into a maritime coalition for patrols in the Persian Gulf, which have received a lukewarm welcome from its allies.

