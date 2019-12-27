  1. Politics
Iran-China-Russia naval drills indicate broader commitment to secure vital waterways: Zarif

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran’s joint naval drills currently underway in Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman with Russian and Chinese partners make clear Iran’s broader commitment to secure vital waterways.

“Iran has long stated its readiness to work with our neighbors to secure Persian Gulf,” wrote Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Friday.

“HOPE - Hormuz Peace Endeavour - is on table right now,” he added, referring to Iran’s peace initiative for the Persian Gulf.

Zarif then noted the joint Chinese-Iranian-Russian naval drills which kicked off this morning in the Indian Ocean, saying “Our joint military drills in Oman Sea/Indian Ocean with our Russian & Chinese partners make clear our broader commitment to secure vital waterways.”

