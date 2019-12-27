Iran-China-Russia naval drills indicate broader commitment to secure vital waterways: Zarif

“Iran has long stated its readiness to work with our neighbors to secure Persian Gulf,” wrote Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Friday.

“HOPE - Hormuz Peace Endeavour - is on table right now,” he added, referring to Iran’s peace initiative for the Persian Gulf.

Zarif then noted the joint Chinese-Iranian-Russian naval drills which kicked off this morning in the Indian Ocean, saying “Our joint military drills in Oman Sea/Indian Ocean with our Russian & Chinese partners make clear our broader commitment to secure vital waterways.”

MNA/