Chabahar-Muscat shipping line to start operation next week

As Hassan Ebrahimi informed, the shipping line which was shut down for two years, will prepare the grounds for flourishing the Iranian port as it can boost cooperation with other ports around.

He also described that the US has not sanctioned Iranian ports but foreign ships' commute in them except in Chabahar. "Foreign ships can freely commute in Chabahar port and the port was probable to be exempted from the sanctions for supporting the investments made in Afghanistan, India and Central Asia."

In his meeting with the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani in mid-July, Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Fatisi, Omani Minister of Transport and Communication voiced readiness of his country for investing in Chabahar development projects.

In this meeting, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said, “activating Ashgabat Agreement and cooperation of Oman in North-South Corridor with the aim of using port and rail capacities between the two countries as well as accessing Central Asian market have been considered as one of the main objectives behind development and promotion of bilateral relationship.”

Rahmani pointed to the high potentials and capacities of Iranian cities including Chabahar and Bandar Abbas and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its relations with neighbors, so that the country thinks about this issue as a win-win and strategic tie.”

Chabahar has the capacity of having sea relations with Gwadar Port City in southwest Pakistan, Sohar in the north of Oman and Omani capital of Muscat in the sea of Oman, southern Iran. It has great economic and transit capacities. The important strategic Iranian port is also considered a great trade zone for international cooperation.

Experts believe that Iran's strategic Chabahar Port can reduce expenses for the transit of commodities.

