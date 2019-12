Iran won the title with 16 points after nine rounds.

Mongolia A finished in second place with 15 points and China A came third with 14 points.

Iranian team consisted of Seyyed Kian Pour Mousavi, Bardia Daneshavr, Abtin Atakhan, Mohammad Javad Khorshidi, and And Hamid Reza Ebrahimi.

The 2nd Asian Nations Cup Under-14 Team Championship is underway in Shenzhen City in Guangdong Province, China from December 18-27.

MNA/ 4807584