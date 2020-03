Gholami has gained the Grandmaster of U-18 category after getting 3 GM norms and passing chess rate 2500.

In late September 2019, Gholami claimed the Open title of Round 9 of 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Chess International.

The 18-year-old chess player, was born in Ghaemshahr and became Iran's youngest FIDE-ranked chess Grandmaster at the age of eight.

