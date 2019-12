TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – The final day of Iran's Pahlevani Wrestling Championship was held on Monday in Tehran’s Iran Mall. Jaber Sadeghzadeh won the ‘Pahlevani’ title with a victory over Mehdi Hassanpour in the final match of the +100kg category.

A special armband, called ‘Bazouband’ in Persian, is awarded to the title winner and he is called ‘Pahlevan’. Sadeghzadeh has retained the title in the past six years.