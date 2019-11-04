Iranian chess player ranks 3rd at 23rd Bavarian Championship Open

According to the Iranian Chess Federation website, Pouya Idani (Ranking 2568) who was awarded the title of Grandmaster (GM) by World Chess Federation (FIDE) in 2014 stood on the 3rd place at the 23rd Bavarian Championship Open, in Gmund am Tegernsee, Germany.

The Iranian grandmaster was held to a draw against Belarussian chess player Sergei Nikolayevich Azarov (Ranking 2586) in the ninth and final round of the games on Sunday night, collecting a total of seven points.

Ukrainian chess players won first and second places with a score of 7.5 points in this competition.

The 23rd Bavarian Championship Open is a 9-round Swiss tournament which took place from 26 October to 3 November 2019 in Gmund am Tegernsee, Germany with participation of 26 chess players from 150 countries.

ZZ/4763041