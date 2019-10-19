Second Iranian chess player refuses to play against Israeli opponent in India world competitions

Mohammad Amin Tabatabei refused to play against an Israeli opponent as the World Youth Chess Championships underway in India reached its sixth round on Saturday.

Earlier in the same event, Arian Gholami was another Iranian representative who avoided competing against a player from the Zionist regime of Israel and did not continue the championships.

Meanwhile, at the end of the fifth round of competitions, Iranian female chess player Mobina Alinasab reached the top of table after beating her Indian opponent.

The U-20 World Youth Chess Championships is underway in the Indian city of Mumbai and includes six events in three age categories split between the open and the girls' section. The event will crown six new world champions in the age categories of under-14, under-16 and under-18 in both sections, open and girls'. A total of 189 players (male and female) are taking part in the competitions, which lasts until the 25th of October.

Iranian male chess player Parham Maghsoudloo stood at the top of the 2018 edition of the championships.

