The young Iranian female chess player Mobina Alinasab has become the vice-champion of the World junior chess in girls division which ended in New Delhi, India on Friday.

Alinasab came in second place with 7 wins, 4 draws, and no loss at the end of 11th round of the World Youth Chess Championships. She beat Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva for the silver medal with a total of 9 points, just half a point behind Russian Polina Shuvalova who got the gold medal.

KI/4755689