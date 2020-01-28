Iran to host five intl. chess tournaments by mid-March

The five international chess tournaments scheduled to be held in various Iranian cities by mid-March are:

28th International Fajr Cup chess tournament, 3–10 February, Chabahar

18th Caspian Cup International Chess Festival, 12–19 February, Rasht

7th Karoun Masters Cup chess tournament, 23–29 February, Khouzestan

5th Stars Cup, Feb. 29 – Mar. 7, Tehran

10th Ferdowsi Cup, 8–14 March, Mashhad

The dates for the events have been finalized and the preparations are currently underway.

