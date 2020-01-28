Iran to host five intl. chess tournaments by mid-March

The five international chess tournaments scheduled to be held in various Iranian cities by mid-March are:
28th International Fajr Cup chess tournament, 3–10 February, Chabahar
18th Caspian Cup International Chess Festival, 12–19 February, Rasht
7th Karoun Masters Cup chess tournament, 23–29 February, Khouzestan
5th Stars Cup, Feb. 29 – Mar. 7, Tehran
10th Ferdowsi Cup, 8–14 March, Mashhad
The dates for the events have been finalized and the preparations are currently underway.
