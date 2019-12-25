New Iranian ambassador submits credentials to Russian deputy FM

During the meeting, they reviewed the range of cooperation between the two countries in the bilateral, regional and international fields, with the Iranian ambassador underlining Tehran’s eagerness to the all-out expansion of relations with Moscow.

Earlier this week, Jalali said that the expansion of economic relations with Russia is his priority and that he is trying to continue the growing trend of Tehran-Moscow relations.

"I believe that the relations between the two countries are moving towards strategic relations and we are in a good position in terms of political, military, defense and security cooperation," Jalali upon his arrival in Moscow on Tuesday.

MNA/4807348