26 December 2019 - 11:30

Russian envoy meets Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Islamic Republic of Iran Levan Dzhagaryan met and held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Thursday.

The two officials discussed mutual Parliamentary ties besides regional and international affairs in this meeting.

They also assessed the made procedures in Syria as positive hoping that policies applied in Yemen would bear fruit.

The two officials criticized US' bulling measures including applying inhumane policies against other countries, as well.

Amir-Abdollahian called for acceleration of Iran-Russia cooperation.

In earlier remarks on December 1, Dzhagaryan said that cooperation between Tehran and Moscow does not need the US’ permission. He evaluated Iran-Russia future relations positive saying that “the Presidents of the two countries will regularly meet each other on various occasions and discuss different issues.”

