Kazem Jalali becomes Iran's new ambassador to Russia

In an open session on Saturday in the Iranian parliament, the resignation of Kazem Jalali was agreed by the members of Iran’s parliament.

146 supported the motion, 58 voted against it, nine abstained of the 221 lawmakers present at the session.

Former Iran's ambassador to Moscow was Mehdi Sanaei, who took this post in 2013.

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani expressed hope that Jalali would play an effective role in the development of Russian-Iranian relations.

