  1. Politics
10 November 2019 - 14:47

Kazem Jalali becomes Iran's new ambassador to Russia

Kazem Jalali becomes Iran's new ambassador to Russia

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Former member of Iranian parliament Kazem Jalali became the country's new ambassador to Russia.

In an open session on Saturday in the Iranian parliament, the resignation of Kazem Jalali was agreed by the members of Iran’s parliament.

146 supported the motion, 58 voted against it, nine abstained of the 221 lawmakers present at the session. 

Former Iran's ambassador to Moscow was Mehdi Sanaei, who took this post in 2013.

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani expressed hope that Jalali would play an effective role in the development of Russian-Iranian relations.

MNA/4767726

News Code 152112

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News