Iran, Russia should cooperate to repel US' economic terrorism

"It is necessary for us to strengthen political relations, to expand bilateral, regional and international cooperation, to fight against terrorism together, and also to resist economic terrorism of the US, which has imposed sanctions both on our country and on Russia," Jalali said in an interview with the Sputnik.

Iran and Russia may hold joint military exercises not only at sea but also on land in the future, he elsewhere said.

"The countries cooperate in different areas, so yes, there is such a possibility", Jalali said when asked whether Iran and Russia could hold ground forces drills together.

However, he did not provide any specific time frame.

Russia and Iran have already conducted joint manoeuvs, the ambassador, who was appointed to the position in November, recalled.

"I am sure that both countries should continue close cooperation in this sphere, which allows preserving regional peace and stability, given the joint understanding of threats", Jalali added.

Russia, Iran and China will hold a joint naval exercise, dubbed Marine Security Belt, in the Indian Ocean on Friday. The combat squadron of Russia's Baltic Fleet left for Iran upon completing the Russian-Indian Indra-2019 naval drills earlier in December.

MNA/PR