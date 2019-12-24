Iran indigenizes over 70% of ship equipment manufacturing

He pointed to the indigenizing over 70 percent of equipment of vessels in the country and added, “the Organization is ready to manufacture cruise and passenger ships in northern province of Gilan.”

He made the remarks on Tue. in his meeting with the governor general of Gilan province and said, “the marine industries organization is equipped with 10 designing offices, 10 manufacturing centers and 16 IT development centers, offering quality services in this respect.”

He pointed to the manufacturing of vessels in the shortest time possible as one of the salient advantages of the organization, affiliated to the Ministry of Defense, and added, “more than 200 manpower are busy active in Shahid Tamjidi Marine Industries Complex based in Bandar Anzali.”

Turning to observing world’s most modern standards in construction of vessels and maritime equipment, Rastegari added, “observing qualitative and technical indicators as well as offering quality after-sales services are of paramount importance to us.”

