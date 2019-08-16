Defensive power has made enemy change military approach towards Iran

Speaking in the northwestern city of Tabriz, West Azerbaijan province, on Friday, Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari said that the foreign sanctions have had an adverse effect for enemies and nowadays, the Iranian defense power relies on internal resources.

Comparing the status of the Iranian military with the era before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which hugely relied on foreign military advisors and equipment from abroad, he pointed out that Iran today has reached a high level of self-sufficiency and deterrence in meeting its defensive needs thanks to the sanctions.

“All the weapons made over the past decade rely on domestic Iranian capabilities. The sons of this homeland have manufactured ballistic, surface-to-surface, surface-to-air, surface-to-sea missiles,” the senior military commander asserted.

He further referred to manufacturing Simorgh and Safir-class satellite carrier rockets, various sorts of domestically made drones and as well as submarines as some instances of achievements achieved by Iranian military experts at the Defense Ministry over the past decade.

