‘Haidar-class’ vessels join Iran’s marine police

The ‘Haidar-class’ vessels joined the marine police on Monday morning during a ceremony at Shahid Darvishi Marine Industries in Bandar Abbas, attended by Minister of Defense Amir Hatami, Chief of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Marine Industries Organization Amir Rastegari, and Iranian Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari.

The ‘Haidar-class’ vessels, with a marine grade aluminum body, enjoy a high hydro-dynamic capability and stability in stormy seas, and are built with features of SAR (Search and Rescue) and self-righting vessels in mind. The Haidar-class vessels are able to avoid sinking even at a high rolling angle of 180 degrees, and will be used for search and rescue, as well as marine patrol missions to ensure the safety of the Iranian waterways.

“The Haidar-class vessels enjoy high maneuverability in stormy seas, which was implemented by experts at the Defense Ministry’s Marine Industries Organization,” said Minister of Defense Amir Hatami at the ceremony.

The technologies used in the vessels can be employed in developing other projects such as water ambulances, fireboats, patrols, combating smuggling, coast guard vessels, and vessels with military missions, he added.

