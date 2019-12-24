Iran, Armenia to boost coop. in education, employment sectors

The MoU was signed on Monday by Iran's Minister of Cooperative, Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari and Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan.

Shariatmadari said Iran has always been seeking ways to promote ties with its neighbors and all regional states.

The Iranian minister underlined the need to facilitate the implementation of the previous memoranda signed on labor and social affairs in 2011.

Batoyan, for his part, referred to the many common areas of cooperation between the two countries, voicing his country’s willingness to benefit from Iran's experience in the fields of training vulnerable people, disabled, children and elderly and women.

The Armenian minister added that the joint projects will help both countries improve dynamism in their societies.

He invited Shariatmadari to visit Armenia in 2020.

