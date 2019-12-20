Pres. Rouhani leaves Malaysia for Japan

During his stay in Malaysia, in addition to addressing the Kuala Lumpur Summit on the ‘Priorities of Development and Challenges Facing Islamic World’, President Rouhani elaborated on the regional and international policies and strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and presented suggestions for the development and progress of the Islamic world.

On the sidelines of this Summit, Rouhani also met and held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the issues of mutual concerns as well as regional and international developments.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Rouhani's visit will take place from 20th to 21st of December, during which Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "will exchange views candidly on topics of the bilateral relations, regional and international issues with the Iranian president as a part of such diplomatic efforts."

PM Abe will also hold a Japan-Iran summit meeting with President Rouhani, the statement added.

According to Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, “Rouhani's visit to Japan is an intensive working visit. He will be in Japan for less than 24 hours… The main topic of this visit is to pursue the expansion of bilateral relations and facilitate consultations between the two sides about regional conditions and international issues.”

MNA/4802591