Iranian, Turkish presidents discuss Syrian developments

Earlier this meeting, President Rouhani also met and held talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for enhancing bilateral ties.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani traveled to Malaysia on Dec. 17 at the head of a high-ranking political delegations to attend a conference for leaders of the Islamic countries at the official invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. President Rouhani is scheduled to leave Malaysia for Japan on Dec. 20 and meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for broadening bilateral ties between Tehran and Tokyo.

