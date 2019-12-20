Japanese PM receives Pres. Rouhani in Tokyo

Immediately after the formal reception, Hassan Rouhani and Shinzo Abe will hold a private meeting, which will be followed by talks with high-ranking delegations of both sides in attendance.

President Rouhani and his accompanying delegation will later attend a dinner banquet to be hosted by the Japanese prime minister in their honor.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Rouhani's visit will take place from 20th to 21st of December, during which Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "will exchange views candidly on topics of the bilateral relations, regional and international issues with the Iranian president as a part of such diplomatic efforts."

PM Abe will also hold a Japan-Iran summit meeting with President Rouhani, the statement added.

According to Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, “Rouhani's visit to Japan is an intensive working visit. He will be in Japan for less than 24 hours… The main topic of this visit is to pursue the expansion of bilateral relations and facilitate consultations between the two sides about regional conditions and international issues.”

