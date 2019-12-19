Rouhani calls on Muslim states to end US dollar domination

“The Islamic world should adopt measures to set itself free from the domination of America’s financial system and US dollar,” Rouhani told the Kuala Lumpur summit on Thursday in Malaysia.

He went on to say that Islamic countries complement each other and that signing banking cooperation and creating various financial mechanisms can lead to the mentioned aim.

Economic sanctions have turned into the main tool for imposing domination, he said, adding that the dollar-based financial system of the world has allowed the United States to impose its illegitimate demands on other countries through the ‘threat of sanctions’ and ‘economic terrorism’.

Kuala Lumpur Summit, themed “The Role of Development in Achieving National Security,” has gathered around 450 leaders, scholars, clerics, and thinkers from 52 countries including Iran, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and Turkey. The meeting aims at finding solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world.

