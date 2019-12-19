  1. Politics
19 December 2019 - 09:58

Rouhani calls on Muslim states to end US dollar domination

Rouhani calls on Muslim states to end US dollar domination

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pointed to the potentials of Islamic countries in different economic fields, noting that measures should be adopted to put an end to the domination of the US dollar.

“The Islamic world should adopt measures to set itself free from the domination of America’s financial system and US dollar,” Rouhani told the Kuala Lumpur summit on Thursday in Malaysia.

He went on to say that Islamic countries complement each other and that signing banking cooperation and creating various financial mechanisms can lead to the mentioned aim.

Economic sanctions have turned into the main tool for imposing domination, he said, adding that the dollar-based financial system of the world has allowed the United States to impose its illegitimate demands on other countries through the ‘threat of sanctions’ and ‘economic terrorism’.

Kuala Lumpur Summit, themed “The Role of Development in Achieving National Security,” has gathered around 450 leaders, scholars, clerics, and thinkers from 52 countries including Iran, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and Turkey. The meeting aims at finding solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world.

This item will be updated…

MNA/4801977

News Code 153510

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News