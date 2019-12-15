12th Tehran FICTS filmfest. unveils lineup for competition section

The lineup for the 12th Tehran International FICTS Film Festival includes 116 titles from Iran and 21 other countries. The competing films include 15 titles in the feature-length documentary section, 26 titles in the short fiction and animated films section, and 11 works in the teasers and music videos section.

Filmmakers whose works have made it into the final lineup are from Uruguay, Spain, Australia, USA, Britain, Italy, Argentina, South Africa, Germany, Brazil, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, Russia, Sweden, France, Poland, New Zealand, Netherlands, and India.

Iran’s sports film festival, as the exclusive representative of the FICTS Sports Federation, is considered to be the entry festival for the Milan world competition.

The event, organized by the cultural institute of the Khayyam Art House NGO, is held to stage a contest between filmmakers and producers, spot young talents, and to introduce inspiring figures.

It will be held in line with the country’s sporting regulations, the National Olympic and Paralympics Committee and the FICTS Federation in a bid to support the production and distribution of sports films.

The entries in the festival cover the themes that aim at promoting the objectives of the Olympics and strengthening the strong spirit of Olympics and athletic mannerism.

The 12th Tehran International FICTS Film Festival will be held on from 23rd to 27th June 2019 in Tehran and on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

