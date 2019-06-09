FICTS extends submission deadline to 20 June

The festival will be held on from 23rd to 27th June, 2019 in Tehran and on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

So far, 594 titles from 54 countries have been submitted to the secretariat of the festival.

The highest number of entries belong to Iran, India, Italy, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, respectively.

Iran’s sports films festival, as the exclusive representative of the FICTS Sport Federation, is considered to be the entry festival for the Milan world competition.

The event, organized by the cultural institute of the Khayyam Art House NGO, is held to stage a contest between filmmakers and producers, spot young talents, and to introduce inspiring figures.

It will be held in line with the country’s sporting regulations, the National Olympic and Paralympics Committee and the FICTS Federation in a bid to support the production and distribution of sports films.

The entries in the festival cover the themes that aim at promoting the objectives of the Olympics and strengthening the strong spirit of Olympics and athletic mannerism.

MS/4635635