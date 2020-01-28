12th Tehran FICTS filmfest. names features in competition lineup

The feature competition lineup includes 19 titles from Iran and seven other countries.

The Iranian features selected to vie at the festival include ‘Takhti’ by Bahram Tavakoli, ‘Tsunami’ by Milad Sadr Ameli, ‘Cold Sweat’ by Soheil Beiraghi, ‘Knockout’ by Gholamreza Ramezani, ‘Douch’ by Amir Mashhadi Abbas, ‘The Skier’ by Freydoun Najafi, ‘The Red Rectangle’ by Hassan and Hossein Seydkhani, and six other titles.

The international lineup includes ‘Britt-Marie Was Here’ from Sweden, ‘Over the River’ from South Africa, ‘Heroes’ from Spain, ‘Ten Seconds to Victory’ from Brazil, ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ from India, and an Uruguay-Brazil-Argentina co-production, ‘Home Team’.

The complete lineup for the 12th Tehran International FICTS Film Festival includes 116 titles from Iran and 21 other countries.

Iran’s sport films festival, as the exclusive representative of the FICTS Sport Federation, is considered to be the Entry Festival for the Milan world competition. This festival is held to stage a contest between filmmakers and producers, spot the young talents, and to introduce inspiring figures. It will be held in line with the country’s sporting regulations, the National Olympic and Paralympics Committee and the FICTS Federation in a bid to support the production and distribution of sports films.

The event, sponsored by IRIB’s independent sports channel, is scheduled for March.

