Iranian Foreign Ministry warns Iranian citizens over traveling to US

The statement asks Iranians to seriously avoid traveling to the US even despite having a visa.

The US delusive political and security excuses, cruel unilateral rules against Iranians especially against Iranian elites, long term arbitrary arrests and keeping detainees in an inhuman condition all have been named as reasons by the ministry to ask Iranians to avoid traveling to the US.

Back in October last year, Soleimani, 49, left Iran on sabbatical last year but was arrested upon arrival in Chicago and transferred to a prison in Atlanta, Georgia for unspecified reasons.

