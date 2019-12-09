Iran ready to have other deals with US to free other prisoners: cabinet spox

Speaking on Monday afternoon, the cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei referred to the recent prisoner swap between Iran and the United States, saying “the proposal was made at the United Nations and the step was taken to free Masoud Suleimani, who was arrested under the pretext of circumventing the Iranian sanctions.”

He added that “a former US official conveyed a message a few months ago saying that they were ready to have deals in that regard.”

The cabinet spokesman further thanked the Swiss government for helping the Iranian scientist to gain its freedom.

Rabiei further expressed Iran’s readiness to free other prisoners.

He also noted that the prisoner swap did not necessarily mean Iran’s readiness to negotiate.

The spokesman further said that Iran is ready to hold talks within the framework of P5+1.

KI/4793022