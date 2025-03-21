Putin congratulates Iran's Leader, president on Nowruz

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message on Friday to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian to extend congratulations on the advent of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

Also, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sent a message to his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to congratulate him on the arrival of Nowruz and the New Year, expressing hope for increased ties between the two nations in the new Iranian year.

Iran celebrated the New Year (1404) known as Nowruz yesterday.

MNA