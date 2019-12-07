Stay out of China’s business, Chinese top diplomat tells Pompeo

According to Reuters, citing the passing of the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019 and the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, Yang said the United States had seriously violated international relations, and urged Washington to “correct its mistakes” and “immediately stop interfering in China’s internal affairs”.

The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Tuesday requiring a stronger response to Beijing’s treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority. This is while China denies any mistreatment of Uighurs.

The Uighur Act followed US legislation recently signed into law by President Donald Trump aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong amid a crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Yang said US officials have repeatedly made statements that distorted and attacked China’s political system and domestic and foreign policies, and interfered in China’s internal affairs.

“China expresses its firm opposition and strongly condemns this,” said Yang, according to the report.

Furthermore, after the US House of Representatives approved a bill that requires President Trump to toughen response to Xinjiang, where Washington claims China is holding re-education camps for Uighurs, Iran slammed the US move as meddling in China's affairs.

Moreover, China has introduced sanctions against a number of US non-governmental organisations, including Human Rights Watch, in retaliation for a US bill banning the export of crowd control weapons to Hong Kong police and supporting demonstrators in the city.

Back on November 20, Iran strongly condemned the US Senate after passing the Hong Kong human rights bill as a clear sign of US interference in China's internal affairs.

MNA/PR