China to impose sanctions on US organizations for backing violence in Hong Kong

This comes as President Trump introduced amendments to existing US policy on Hong Kong allowing Washington to impose sanctions on officials in the special administrative region.

"Recently, the United States passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, ignoring China's protest on the matter. This is a serious violation of international law and basic principles of international relations, as well as interference in China's internal affairs. Beijing has already lodged a protest with the United States over the matter. This time, China has decided to introduce sanctions on several US non-governmental organizations, including NDI [National Democratic Institute], Human Rights Watch, and Freedom House”, spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, Sputnik reported.

The Foreign Ministry added that China had suspended a review of a request for visits by US naval vessels and aircraft to the territory. Asked when Beijing would resume its review of such requests, Hua said that it would "depend on further steps by the US".

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 and another law prohibiting US exports of specified police equipment to Hong Kong.

MNA/Sputnik