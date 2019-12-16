Chinese envoy, Mousavi meet in Tehran

The meeting came after Iran strongly condemned the US Senate after passing the Hong Kong human rights bill as a clear sign of US interference in China's internal affairs and on November 20, Mousavi emphasized that “stealing human rights concepts does not create legitimacy for assertive American foreign policy," strongly condemning the US Senate for passing Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act and warned against the trend of violating international norms by the US administration as a serious threat to international stability.

The Chinese envoy, on Monday meeting, expressed gratitude for Iran’s stance towards US measures about Beijing.

He also hoped for further ties between Iran and China.

