  1. Politics
20 November 2019 - 20:42

Iran strongly condemns US for interfering in internal affairs of other states

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has strongly condemned the US Senate after passing the Hong Kong human rights bill as a clear sign of US interference in China's internal affairs.

“Interference in other countries’ internal affairs forms the second component of the US foreign policy after the trend of withdrawal from the international treaties,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Mousavi emphasized that “stealing human rights concepts does not create legitimacy for assertive American foreign policy," strongly condemning the US Senate for passing Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

He further warned against the trend of violating international norms by the US administration as a serious threat to international stability.

Kamal Iranidoost

