Chinese Parl. slams American bill on 'Tech Threat' from China

China's National People’s Congress expressed indignation and resolute opposition on 9 June to a US bill aimed at boosting the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, Xinhua reports.

The legislature's foreign affairs committee issued a statement, saying that the bill underscores a Cold War mentality and interferes in China’s internal affairs. The members of the committee also criticized the legislation for smearing China's domestic and foreign policies.

More than the required 60 Senators have voted in favor of the United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 (USICA), aimed at supporting US chipmakers and science research. It is one of the few bills being negotiated in a so-called bipartisan spirit, with both Democrats and Republicans supporting it.

The bill was approved against the backdrop of a growing US-China tussle for global technology dominance and a crippling shortage of semiconductors that have clobbered American automakers, home appliance manufacturers, and phone producers.

On 8 June, the US Senate approved a package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, authorizing nearly $190 billion for provisions to strengthen US technology and research.

HJ/PR