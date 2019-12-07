Iranian firms to rebuild Syria’s water, electricity industry

He made the remarks on Sat. in an interview with IRNA and pointed to the signing and sealing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for improving Syria’s electricity industry and added, “therefore, it is tried to renovate and develop Syria’s water and electricity industry by eligible Iranian companies.”

A few days ago, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between energy ministers of Iran and Syria in Tehran, he added.

Under the agreement, Iranian Ministry of Energy promised to improve Syria’s electricity industry in a comprehensive three-year program, including construction of power plants, correcting damaged electricity grids and also training Syrian manpower.

In addition, the two sides agreed to set up a joint strategic committee within a month to follow up execution of provisions as stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The meetings of the committee were decided to be held once every three months both in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria, Energy Minister Ardakanian added.

MNA/IRN83583850