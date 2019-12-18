Russia, China can collaborate to resolve Syrian crisis: Chinese envoy

The envoy, who is currently on a visit in Moscow, told reporters that "This time I am in Moscow again, [for] the second time in the year, ... to continue my contacts, consultations, and coordination with the Russian side. And together we can play our due role in trying to find a lasting solution as soon as possible for Syria."

Syria and China have intensive cooperation, with Syrian President Bashar Assad announcing recently that his country seeks to join China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Iran is also among the role players wishing to bring peace back to Syria.

In mid-September, Iran, Russia, and Turkey adopted a joint statement on Syria at the 14th round of Astana talks held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

"Iran, Russia, and Turkey, as guarantor countries of the Astana format, confirmed their continued commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria," the statement read.

The three guarantor countries rejected all illegal self-government initiatives under the pretext of combating terrorism, and expressed their determination to resist separatist plans aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and threatening the national security of neighboring countries, the statement added.

MNA/SPUTNIK