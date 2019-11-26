Iranian companies Syria’s priority for cooperation: minister

Making the remarks in Iran-Syria trade conference, the Syrian minister said that according to an MOU signed in Iran-Syria joint committee, joint Iranian-Syrian companies will be established all across Syria.

He added that all the required agreements regarding the guarantees and financial issues have been agreed upon and some further activities related to financial and banking accords are needed to be done.

“The next step would be establishing a joint Iranian-Syrian bank,” Abdul Latif said.

The Syria-Iran joint economic committee was formed in January in an effort to pave the way for the creation of a Syria-Iran joint chamber of commerce and boost bilateral economic relations.

Iran is keen on dominating Syria’s reconstruction market as Damascus moves to rebuild itself.

Iran and Syria have been exchanging numerous trade delegations in the past few months and Iranian private companies are already active in different areas like providing construction materials especially cement and working on several reconstruction projects in Syria.

MNA/IRN 83569519