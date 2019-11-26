Iranian firms to build 30,000 residential units in Syria

He made the remarks on Tue. in Iran-Syria Business Forum and stated, "Iran hopes to see Syria's reconstruction following the full restoration of peace and stability to this country.”

In the meantime, Iran’s private sector is ready to have a key role in rebuilding and supplying goods and services to Syrian people, he said, adding, “for this purpose, Iran Chamber of Commerce embarked on setting up Syria Rebuild Headquarters three years ago.”

He announced the establishment of a joint chamber of commerce and exchange of economic delegations between the two countries in the past three years and added, “we have first concentrated on boosting bilateral economic cooperation and interactions, so that both public and private sectors should make their utmost efforts for implementing joint agreements inked between Iran and Syria.”

Signing a strategic long-term cooperation document between Iran and Syria in the presence of Syrian prime minister and Iran’s first vice president is an important step towards promoting trade and business ties, he emphasized.

Today, a contract will be inked between Iranian and Syrian housing ministers, under which 30,000 residential units will be constructed by Iranian companies in Damascus, Syria, Shafei added.

