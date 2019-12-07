‘Cappuccino Time’ goes to Fiorenzo Serra filmfests.

Directed by Hassan Malekzadeh, ‘Cappuccino Time’ will take part at the 3rd edition of Fiorenzo Serra Film Festival 2019 in Sassari, Italy.

It is a drama film starring Zoleikha Shadabian and Ali Haji, and 50 children. The film depicted a life of alone man and his internal conflicts in a location in southern Iran.

‘Cappuccino Time’ also took part at the 9th Lift-Off Sessions Film Festival and the First-time Filmmaker Sessions in the UK.

The third edition of the Fiorenzo Serra Film Festival will be held on 15-20 December 2019. This year's theme is "material and symbolic aspects of pastoral culture".

MNA/IRN 83584315