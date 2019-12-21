'Tangle' named best animated short of the year at Iran Animation Celebration

‘Tangle’ is a war story narrating the separation of people from their homeland due to war and the subsequent crisis.

It won the best animated short film of the year at the 11th edition of the Iran Independent Animation Celebration, held at the Abbas Kiarostami Hall of the Farabi Cinema Foundation in Tehran on Thursday.

The film also brought its creator Maliheh Gholamzadeh the best director award. It also won the Association Internationale du Film d’Animation (ASIFA) award.

Another successful title at the gala was Samaneh Shojaei’s short animation 'Gray Body', which received two awards including best animated effects, best writing award for its writer Amin Kafashzadeh, and an honorable mention for the director.

The animation depicts a doctor who is visiting the patients in a calm manner. There are some psychiatric patients sitting in the waiting room. But these patients cannot be expected to remain calm.

