8 December 2019 - 15:42

‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ goes to IntimaLente fest. in Italy

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’, about the world-renowned filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, has been accepted into the screening program of 9th IntimaLente Film Festival in Italy.

The feature-length documentary ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’, directed by Mahmoudreza Sani and produced by Behrouz Neshan, is the latest narrative on the late, world-renowned Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

The piece attempts to depict Kiarostami’s worldview and his perspective on life and cinema.

The Iranian feature will be taking part at the 9th edition of IntimaLente Film Festival in Italy, slated for December 20, 2019.

IntimaLente Festival aims to promote documentary cinema with particular attention to anthropological topics and methodologies, according to the event’s organizers.

‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ had previously taken part at Eurasia International Monthly Film Festival in Russia, and won the best feature-length documentary award at the 4th Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

