Italian Sardinia FilmFest to host Iranian 'The Cycling Wind'

The Cycling Wind has managed to take part at the 15th Sardinia International Film Festival in Italy, in the two official sections of the best short film and the best-animated film.

The Film Festival is being held virtually from December 20 to 25, 2020, in Sardinia, Italy.

The animation is about a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures

Produced at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, on December 13, the 6-minute animation "The Cycling Wind” will be screened at the Italian Film Festival.

Previously, "The Cycling Wind" participated in the International Short Film Festivals of Corti a Ponte, Children of Ukraine DYTIATKO, Glasgow, Tamloids, Canterbury Animation and etc.

RHM/5094622