‘Am I A Wolf?’ taking part at Olympia filmfest. in Greece

‘Am I A Wolf?’ depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

The Iranian picture will be competing with 15 other titles from around the world at the animated films competition section of the 22nd Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People, with a screening scheduled for Wednesday.

‘Am I A Wolf?’ has recently won the first prize at the fifth edition of 'Animation Marathon' film festival in Greece.

Iranian documentary 'Copper Notes of a Dream' by Reza Farahmand is also taking part at Olympia film festival.

According to The Greek Observer, the Olympia film festival “combines entertainment with education, introduces young people to cinema and introduces them to the most important, award-winning films from all over the world, while at the same time encouraging them to make their own.”

Its 22nd edition will run through December 7.

MS/SABA47977