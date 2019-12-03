Iran’s borders enjoy fully secure: Cmdr. Rezaei

He made the remarks on Tuesday morning in a meeting with religious figures in Tabriz, East Azerbaijan, the northwestern province of Iran.

Emphasizing that border guards are working round the clock to maintain security at the country's borders, he said that despite all difficulties of guarding borders, Iranian border guards are protecting the borders in the most efficient way possible.

Iran's borders are fully secure thanks to the active presence of border guards throughout the country, he added.

There is very good relations between Iran and the neighboring countries, including Iraq, Armenia, Republic of Azerbaijan, and Turkey, he said, adding that Iran is doing its best to fight against drug and goods smuggling in collaboration with these countries.

Iranian officials have good cooperation with their counterparts in the neighboring countries to ensure security across the borders of Iran and in this respect, diplomatic relations play an important role, he noted.

